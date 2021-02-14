Hockey Already 48 Finns have played in the NHL this season, Roope Hintz of Dallas is praised: “He is our best striker right now”

HS collected Finnish issues for the first month. Goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen has made his breakthrough with a Chicago goal.

Hockey The first month of the NHL regular season has been played. The regular season started more than three months later than usual on January 13, and there are bigger differences in match numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fewest games have been accumulated for the New Jersey Devils, who have only played nine times. The Vancouver Canucks have been in the trough twice as often: the team has a stack of 18 games.

HS compiled figures on the success of Finnish players for this story in numerical form.

3

So far, three Finns have managed to score at least one point per match. Traded from Winnipeg to Columbus Patrik Laine has scored eight power points in seven games and is playing with the toughest point average of 1.14 so far.

Patrik Laine is now airing his goals in Columbus.­

Two center strikers have collected exactly one point per match. Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov has scored 12 games with equal number of points. The biggest surprise among them has been the Dallas Stars number one center spot Roope Hintz. Hintz has started the season by collecting ten points in ten games.

Hintz missed two Dallas games due to injury, but the pace hasn’t slowed. On Saturday, Hintz played 23.34 and received a loud praise from the coach after the match From Rick Bowness.

“In the last couple of games he has been the best striker on the ice considering both teams. He flies on ice, wins starts and does a great job with underpowering. His chain is the best chain we have right now. They are consistent and are a threat whenever they are on the ice. He’s our best striker right now, ”Bowness said To Dallas News.

Match-specific scores for Carolina Sebastian Aho (11 points in 12 games) and Colorado Mikko Rantanen (10 points in 11 games) are over 0.9 points.

4.40

Dallas Finns also have the player who gets the most playing time among Finns. Defender Esa Lindell bones in the team’s defense with an average of almost 24 minutes.

Lindell’s value to the Stars is not measured in power points, he has scored one point throughout the season. Instead, he fights his team into a game of underpower. Lindell has played According to TSN statistics 4 minutes and 40 seconds of underpower per match. The average reading is very high for the entire NHL.

Esa Lindell is an important player for Dallas in front of his own goal.­

10

From the beginning of the season saw the first match in NHL history with ten Finnish players on the field. On February 4, Nashville and Florida played Nashville in the game Erik Haula, Mikael Granlund, Hair Saros, Pekka Rinne and Eeli Tolvanen as well as Florida Alexander Barkov, Aleksi Heponiemi, Eetu Luostarinen, Markus Nutivaara and Juho Lammikko.

A good amount of Finnish national team success from recent years was represented in the Finnish group of the match. Pond and Luostarinen were winning the men’s world championship 2019, Tolvanen and Heponiemi the world champion under 20 years of age 2019, Saros played on the goal in the 2014 20-year-old championship team and Granlund demonstrated his air knight skills in 2011 when the men won the championship.

34

Keeper Kevin Lankinen has made its breakthrough to the NHL troughs at the Chicago Blackhawks. Lankinen, who competed as Finland’s world champion in 2019, has to work in matches enormously, as he has competed on average 34 times per match.

Lankinen has played in 11 matches, of which Chicago has won six and lost three only in overtime or in a winning shot. Lankinen, who has a HIFK background, has stopped the puck with 92.5 percent certainty and taken the position of the number one goalkeeper.

48

In NHL troughs 48 Finns have performed this season. 39 of them are field players and nine goalkeepers. Thus, two full teams of Finnish players could be assembled for an NHL match.

Of the field players, there are 14 defenders and 34 strikers.

According to the statistics on the series’ website, 41 Finnish field players and eight goalkeepers played in both the NHL and the second season, for a total of 49 Finns. This season, for example, a defender Sami Vatanen has not started through due to injury, so most likely the number of recent years is at least ignored.

1035

Columbus summer shifted Mikko Koivu decided to end his career after the season had already begun. Birch played 1,035 matches in his NHL career, the last seven of which were in Columbus. Throughout his career until then, Koivu represented the Minnesota Wild, as captain of which he played from the 2009-10 season until the end of last season.

Mikko Koivu’s time in Columbus was seven matches when the central forward ended his career.­

In addition to Birch, seven Finns have crossed the line of 1,000 NHL games. Number one in the list is 1451 games played Teemu Selänne. They have also crossed the border Teppo Numminen (1 372), Jari Kurri (1 251), Olli Jokinen (1 231), Saku Koivu (1 124), Kimmo Timonen (1 108) and Valtteri Filppula (1 030). Of these, Filppula’s career continues in Detroit.