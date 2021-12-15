Hockey All the games in the hockey league ended in away wins – KooKoo was second in the series

JYP cut off a series of six consecutive losses after crashing Sport in Vaasa.

Too much the leading Helsinki HIFK lost its home game to KalPala in Kuopio 2-3. Until now, KalPa, which has had a reputation as a weak guest team, was sharp in the areas of the batches in Helsinki. Aleksi Klemetti made KalPale in the opening round 1-0 in the second minute of the game, and Benjamin Korhosen finished 2-0 in the third minute of the second round.

The away win was the third of the season for KalPa, who played 17 mobile games. The three-point away win for KalPa was only the second of the season.

TPS, which was second in the league table, also lost when KooKoo went to Turku to get away points 3–1. KooKoo goalkeeper Oskari Setänen blocked as many as 53 shots, and Heikki Liedes scored two goals.

The loss was unusually third in a row for TPS, who played a steady season. KooKoo overtook TPS in the standings and rose to second place after HIFK.

JYP cut off a series of six consecutive losses after crashing in Vaasa in extra time in Vaasa 4–3. Antti Kalapudas made JYP 1 + 1 points and Anttoni Honka settlement time extension.

Read more: The leader of the league, HIFK, took off his coat from KalPalta, Konsta Kapanen, 18, celebrated the first goal of his career