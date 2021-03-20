Hockey Alexander Ovethkin’s two final set goals were enough for Washington to win

Vancouver applied to Montreal for an overtime win.

Hockey In the NHL, the Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 2-1 at home. The first name of the home team was a Russian star Alexander Ovethkin, who scored two goals in the final round of the match.

Ovetškin have now scored a total of 14 goals this season.

Rangers finished the only hit Artemi Panarin in the opening round of the match. Rangers Finnish striker Kaapo Kakko missed points in the match. Kakko played just over 11 minutes in the match.

For the Rangers, the match was the second in a row as head coach David Quinn and his three assistants were sidelined because of the NHL coronavirus protocol. Rangers was coached in the match Kris Knoblauch.

Vancouver Canucks defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the away tray 3–2 while in Vancouver JT Miller passed the Montreal goalkeeper Jake Allen extended time. Extra time had been played for more than two minutes when Miller scored.

About the Finnish players in Montreal Jesperi Kotkaniemi played for 17 minutes and suffered an additional two-minute penalty. Joel Armia in turn, clocked the ice time for just over 12 minutes. Artturi Lehkonen was not in the Montreal lineup.

The Calgary Flames claimed a away win when it knocked out the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 goals. The win was fourth for Calgary after becoming the team’s coach Darryl Sutter. Sutter has piloted Calgary now in five matches.

Toronto, on the other hand, has had a hard time lately. The match was the team’s third consecutive loss and it has now lost six of the last seven matches.

Finnish defender of Calgary Juuso Välimäki hurried in the trough for 12 minutes without power points. Välimäki also suffered a two-minute penalty.