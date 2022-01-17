Hockey Alexander Ovashkin rises to the top of the NHL points and goals exchange

Ovashkin’s club Washington Capitals lost Sunday night’s match to the Vancouver Canucks.

Washington

Washington Russian star of the Capitals Alexander Ovethkin has been in strong spirits in the NHL hockey this season as well. In the opening round, Ovveth finished with a 1-0 defeat in the opening round as the Vancouver Canucks grabbed a 4- to 2 away win over the Capitals.

Ovetkinen rose to the top of the NHL points and goals exchange. German of Ovveth and Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl share the top spot in the paint and points exchange. Both have scored 54 points this season (26 + 28).

For the Canucks, victory came in an important place as it had lost its previous three matches. Swedish striker for the Canucks Elias Pettersson finished with two goals.

Canucks Juho Lammikko missed points in the match. The striker of the 2019 world champion team, Pond, got more than 15 minutes of playing time.