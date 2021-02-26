Hockey Alexander Barkov’s goal kicked off Florida’s chase

Army goals a lean consolation for Montreal, who changed coach.

Hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers already seemed to bow to the Dallas Stars until the Florida Finnish captain Alexander Barkov lit his troops in pursuit. Florida eventually won the match by a goal of 3–2.

In the final round, Barkov made a 1-2 reduction in Florida and less than a minute later a defender Anton Strålman brought to Florida levels Eetu Luostarinen mixed Mason Marchmentin from the input. Florida’s winning goal finished Frank Vatrano. Other Finns in Florida Juho Lammikko missed points, but struggled in the trough for just over nine minutes. Markus Nutivaara was on the side due to an upper body injury.

The defender got points from the Finns of Dallas Miro Heiskanenwhich overwhelms the bait Joe Pavelskin opening paint. The entry point was the ninth of the season for the Dallas Pak. Heiskanen played a tremendous 27 minutes match.

Dallas from other Finns Esa Lindell toiled for nearly 21 minutes and Joel Kiviranta almost 16 minutes. Roope Hintz was on the side due to a lower body injury.

Tradition Society The Montreal Canadiens fired the team pilot earlier this week Claude Julienille. There was no turning for the better, even though the team opened perfectly in Winnipeg. Montreal Finnish striker Joel Armia took his team 2-0 to the lead in the opening round, but then Winnipeg caught on to the plot and won the match 6–3.

Of other Finns in Montreal Jesperi Kotkaniemi baited his team’s third goal and Artturi Lehkonen returned to the pitch after a two-match spectator command. Finnish defender of Winnipeg Sami Niku got into the trough for a long time and clocked for just over 13 minutes. Niku had last played since mid-January.

Nashville Predators’ Finnish strikers were involved in both goals of the team, but Detroit Red Wings won the match 5-2. Nashville Mikael Granlund scored the opening goal of his team Roman Josin and Eeli Tolvanen from the input. Erik Haula opened his goal account with a 2–2 handicap in Nashville and in addition Pekka Rinne rejected 27 times in the match. Detroitin Valtteri Filppula missed power points.

Finnish defender of the Boston Bruins Urho Vaakanainen fed his team a 2-2 draw, but the team’s final round as a guest for the New York Islanders was barren. The Islanders scored as many as five goals in the third set and won the match 7-2. Boston Finnish goalkeeper Tuukka Rask was not in turn. Almost 12 minutes played for the Islanders Leo Komarov missed points.

Carolina Hurricanesin Sebastian Aho bait Brett Pescen but NHL reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning eventually won the match 3-1. Carolina’s second Finnish player Teuvo Teräväinen was on the side due to concussion.