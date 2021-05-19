Hockey Alexander Barkov worked hard on the ice, but the victory was missed

Tampa Bay put Florida in a cramped place despite Alexander Barkov’s contracting.

Captain Alexander Barkovin the hard work didn’t save the Florida Panthers from a loss in the second NHL playoffs against Tampa Bay.

Barkov was plotting the Panthers ’narrowing goal in the second set, but Tampa Bay won the game 3-1 and went 2-0 in the series.

Barkov toiled the most of all the field players in the match, being almost half of the game on the ice.

Tampa Bay goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevski rejected 32 Florida goal scoring attempts. Barkov thought the Panthers were not at home at their best.

“We moved better in the first match and got more action places,” Barkov estimated on the NHL website.

“Sometimes the game is like that and you just have to find ways to win. No matter how, but the profits have to be taken. ”

The Pittsburgh-New York Islanders and Las Vegas-Minnesota are in a draw of 1-1.