However, Florida was disappointed as a guest of Seattle. Pittsburgh’s Kasperi Kapanen also scored.

Hockey Finnish striker for the Florida Panthers in the NHL Alexander Barkov scored the most special goal of the round on Sunday. However, the Panthers lost their away game to Seattle Kranken 3–5.

Barkov brought Florida to a 3-3 draw in the second round when his shot hit the Seattle defender’s racket, bouncing it over the arched goalkeeper. Philipp Grubaerin and went through the upper pipe over the finish line.

The goal was 18th for Barkov of the season. He also scored an entry point in tonight’s match. In his NHL career, Barkov has now scored 199 goals and scored 300 goals, a point away from 500 power points. There have been 558 matches for Finns.

Despite its loss, Florida continues to lead the NHL.

Ottawa The Senators cut their three winning matches with a away win in Ohio. The host team Columbus Blue Jackets fell 2-1.

The final round of the match was undefeated and the winning goal was struck in the second half of the second round by a German striker from Ottawa. Tim Stützle.

The loss was the second in a row for Columbus.

The Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a draw in the away trough. Finnish home striker Kasperi Kapanen scored in the final. The match ended in a 1-2.

In the winning shot race, the only successful shot was taken by a Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby. In overtime, Crosby received a two-minute penalty for flipping.

Winnipeg Finnish striker Kristian Vesalainen in turn got a two-minute hook-up in the opening round of the match. Vesalainen was on the ice for a total of less than eight and a half minutes.

Pittsburgh have won five games in a row, while Winnipeg has four consecutive games without a win.

New The Jersey Devils lost their home ice to the Los Angeles Kings by 3-2.

The biggest scorer of the match was New Jersey Jesper Bratt, who scored two goals in the opening round of the match. The teammate also broke two power points To Damon Severson, who was involved in building both of Bratt’s paints.

However, the success of the first set remained the only one for the club, while the Californians scored one goal in each set.

New Jersey Janne Kuokkanen received a two-minute penalty for delaying the match early in the final round.

The away win put an end to Kings ’losing streak. The club had lost its previous three games.