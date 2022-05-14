Hockey Alexander Barkov finally made it to the second round of the playoffs: “It feels amazing”

Top-tiered Carter Verhaeghe hit Florida with a winning goal overtime.

Florida The Panthers won their first NHL hockey league playoff series in 1996 and advanced to the second round of the Eastern Group with a 4-3 qualifier from Washington Capitals.

Carter Verhaeghe raised his lead to 2 – 0 with 2.46 minutes into the match.

“This feels amazing. For a moment, we’re wondering, what’s going on now? In the course of my nine-year career here, I haven’t made it to the second round, so it feels awesome, ”Captain Panthers Alexander Barkov said on the NHL website.

Barkov scored two goals and four assists during the match series.

“But at the same time, I know there’s a lot of work left. Right now I’m enjoying this and I’m trying to get back to work tomorrow, ”Barkov continued.

Barkov took Panthers 3–2 lead in third installment, but Florida relegated to Capitals level and advanced TJ Oshien 63 seconds before the end of the third set.

“It’s heartbreaking to give a goal to an opponent about late. It can really make a difference, it can kill the tune and do all sorts of things. We took the blow, stood up, and began to strike back. It sums up our entire season, ”says the coach of Panthers Andrew Brunette said.

The Panthers tried to outdo 18 times during the match, but no goals were scored.

Carter Verhaeghe hit Florida’s winning goal with an extra time behind by two minutes and 46 seconds. In addition, he took the entry point Claude Giroux’n the success of the final batch.

Giroux did a counterattack by helping Verhaeghe finish in overtime. Giroux also recorded an entry point for the finish of the final round in Barkov.

The match solved Verhaeghe has been hit hard during these playoffs. His extra time goal leveled up the wins in the match series earlier this week to 2-2 after Washington had escaped the lead.

In his previous encounter with the clubs, the Canadian, in turn, scored five points and got a team-specific playoff record in his account. Verhaeghe scored two goals in the match and served three assists.

Florida will win the Toronto Maple Leafs or Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round.

Dallas Stars stretched their first-round match against Calgary Flames to the seventh game of the West Group, winning the six-game goal 4-2. Roope Hintz scored a 1-0 goal for Dallas and was also scored.

Flames came from a two-goal loss to a 2-2 draw when Mikael Backlundin the rebound of the shot bounced to the finish for the defender of the Stars Miro Heiskasen through.

Heiskanen cleared the situation by shooting a 3-2 lead to Stars, and Tyler Seguin scored the last goal of the match in the last minute.

The seventh match will be played in Calgary on Sunday.