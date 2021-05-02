Hockey Aleksi Saarela, who scored a winning goal for Luko: “This is not enough for anything yet”

Saarela scored the first league goal of his career against Tappara – now he disciplined Tappara in the semi-finals.

Tappara – Lock 1-4, wins 1-2

Lock Aleksi Saarela scored a winning goal when Lukko won Tappara’s 4-1 hockey League semi-finals on Sunday. Lukko leads the series with 2–1 wins and can secure a final place on Monday in Tampere.

“A third victory is needed, this is not enough for anything yet,” Saarela summed up.

Luko’s previous victory in the playoffs from Tappara in Hakametsä, Tampere, was seen in April 2015. The then team still includes Toni Koivisto and Oskari Setänen, of which Koivisto was now the 13th striker and Setänen’s goalkeeper.

“Toni is a father figure to me, a great person. I admit I didn’t know that, we live in the moment, ”Saarela praised the Lock icon.

The lock had changed the configuration of the three chains as of Friday, and the changes were working. The team’s two top chains were left without goals in Rauma, but now the chains scored three goals and were involved in all goals.

“During the season, I’ve probably played with all the lineups, it’s the same with whom we play. That is our strength, ”Saarela assured.

Head coach recovering from Korona Pekka Virta pulled in the substitution box for the team’s overtime final, but he saw the game from the stands.

“We weren’t surprised when Peksi popped into the barn. He just said it was played normally, ”Saarela said.

Saarela scored his first league goal in his opening match against Tappara in February 2013 when he was only 16 years old. In the spring of 2015, he played two playoffs in Ace. They were previous in the League before this spring.