Hockey Aleksander Barkovin Florida dug his first win from Tampa Bay with extra time in the 11-goal game

Joel Armia scored the Montreal winning goal in the playoffs.

In the NHL The Florida Panthers won the Tampa Bay Lightning doubles for the first time in a playoff series. Tampa Bay had taken the previous two victories in the Florida team match.

Florida plotted their 6-5 victories in the playoffs in a stretched away game. Florida led by two goals after the first set. Tampa Bay ran as many times twice past in the second round, where it scored five goals and the opponent one.

In the third set, Florida equalized Tampa’s two-goal lead. The winning goal struck Ryan Lombergafter less than six minutes.

The team captain Alexander Barkov acknowledged one pass from the Panthers goalie.

Florida paint Chris Driedger released five shots out of 22 during the first two batches. In the third set, the goal slipped Sergei Bobrovski, during which Tampa Bay scored no additional goals. Bobrovski rejected a total of nine times.

Lightning’s goal is guarded throughout the game Andrei Vasilevski, who rejected 41 times.

Tampa Bay leads the match with 2-1 victories. A summary of the game can be seen below.

In Canada the playoffs got further rounds as the country and nationwide classic clubs Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens began their playoff series.

In a low-key match, Montreal took the win, leading the series by one win. The Canadiens 2–1 victory was sealed in the third round Paul Byron Joel Armian from the input.

The Pittsburgh Penguins took the lead in their own series by beating the New York Islanders 5–4. This was the third encounter between the teams.

The Penguins scored the first goal of the match in the first set and led 3-1 after the second set. In the third set, the Rangers scored three goals. Brandon Tanev secured the Penguins victory just over three minutes before the end of the set.

Pittsburgh leads the match with 2-1 victories.