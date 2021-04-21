Boston Heavy Zero Game.

Hockey In the NHL, the Finnish captain of the Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov scored his first goal when the home team took a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The goal was Barkoville 19th this season.

Florida scored five goals for the Columbus goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalon behind the back in two installments. The third round was goalless. Korpisalo fought a total of 28 times in the game.

Columbus Patrik Laine was on the ice for just over 17 minutes, but recorded a fourth powerless game in the tube.

Florida Finnish kit Markus Nutivaara in turn took the entry point for his team’s fourth goal.

Florida is struggling for the top spot in the league.

Boston With Bruins paint Tuukka Rask settled their first draw of the season with 32 fights in a match against league-top Buffalo Sabers. Boston’s away win came in at 2-0. The team won their fifth game in the tube.

Carolina Hurricanes defeated the host team Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 by scoring three goals in the second set. Tampa Bay caused one reduction, which remained the team’s only goal.

Nino Niederreiter and Jordan Staal struck Carolina’s first goals every 25 seconds.

Finnish striker Sebastian Aho took the entry point from the last minute goal of the third set with Jordan Martinook bridged an already confirmed victory.

Tampa Bay goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevski had already left the ice and left the net without a guard. He fought 32 times in the game. With Carolina paint Alex Nedeljkovic succeeded with 26 fights.