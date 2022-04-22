Hockey Aleksander Barkov shines as number one star – Teuvo Teräväinen cut his goal-free goal in six games

Sebastian Aho and Janne Kuokkanen scored points in Thursday night’s matches.

Hockey In the NHL, Carolina Hurricanes Teuvo Sharp grabbed 1 + 1 power as his team beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2.

After the first set, Winnipeg led by two goals. Sharp made a 1-2-hit hit with superiority at the end of the second set Sebastian Ahon from the feed. Teräväinen grabbed his third point from a 3–2 hit.

Sharp broke his tube with six goalless goals. The goal was 20th for the Finnish striker this season.

Rejected with Carolina’s goal Antti Raanta stopped the puck 20 times.

New Jersey Devilsin Janne Kuokkanen scored a goal from his team’s second goal against Buffalo Sabers, but the match ended in a 5-2 victory for Buffalo.

Florida The Panthers won their home game against the Detroit Red Wings with a final score of 5-2. For Florida, the win was already 12th in a row, setting aside the team’s own winning streak record.

In his previous game, Florida Alexander Barkov made the 38th hit of the season with superiority, when the Finnish striker ‘s wrist shot sank into the net at the end of the first set.

Barkov was chosen as the number one star of the match.

Barkov teammates played in the match Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen were left without power points.

New The Rangers pulled a longer steeple in the encounter between the York teams. Andrew Copp put the hat on the Islanders net already in the first set of the match. The match ended in a 6-3 reading.

Seeing the Islanders in their sixth NHL game this season Otto Koivula played just over 13 minutes. The only highlight of Koivula’s season and NHL career so far came from an earlier encounter between Islanders and Rangers last November, when Rangers beat Islanders 4-1.