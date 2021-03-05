Hockey Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers scored three power points, Pekka Rinne defeated 33 times

Rasmus Ristolainen of Buffalo Sabers succeeded in scoring.

Early this week, played the 500th match of his NHL career Alexander Barkov hurts toward the top ten on the NHL hockey season points exchange. Florida Panthers captain Barkov started his team with three goals in a 5-4 win over Nashville Predators. Nashville goal guard Pekka Rinne, who blocked 33 shots out of 38.

Barkov raised his season power to 25 points, scoring eight goals in 22 games and scoring 17 goals. Readings on the Finnish points exchange are number one, for Colorado Mikko Rantanen is three points and Carolina Sebastian Aho five points from Barkov.

Florida’s most powerful was still the defender Aaron Ekblad, who scored two goals and baited the same number. The Canadian defender, who represented Panthers throughout his NHL career, sidelined the club’s defenders ’one-match power record.

“Ekblad did everything right at both ends. His brilliant goal of superiority (4-1) gave us the upper hand. He had a magical touch in the match, ”praised Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville On the NHL website.

Barkov scored in the fourth match in a row. The Nashville win was his second season of three-point powers.

During the season, Barkov has missed no goal or pass in just six matches. He is in 12th place in the league points exchange. The top spot on the points exchange is Edmonton’s Connor McDavid with 40 points (14 + 26).

Buffalo Defender of the Sabers Rasmus Ristolainen succeeded in the goal, but his team lost to the New York Islanders 2–5. The loss was the fifth in a row for Buffalo.

“We had a lot of disc losses. We didn’t stay properly on the puck, and that’s why we lost, ”Ristolainen commented to the NHL.

He says the team has something to think about as the game improves. The Sabers face the Islanders twice more in a row.

“No one wants to make a mistake or let an opponent score a goal,” Ristolainen said.

Ristolainen was on the sidelines of most of the matches in February because of the NHL’s corona protocol. The hit was his third of the season in a total of 14 matches.

Defender Juuso Välimäki got a new head coach when Calgary Flames replaced him Geoff Wardin Darryl Sutterilla. The club told about the solution on its website.

Wardia wasn’t even saved by the Flames ’recent 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

“We have to come up with the solutions ourselves. We need to be able to play hockey as a team in the right way, ”Ward said after the loss to Ottawa on Monday, according to the NHL website.

The solution was to change the head coach.

Sutter returns to the familiar club as he coached Calgary for three seasons from 2002-2006 and served as the club’s GM promoter from 2003-2010. Sutter’s previous coaching end ended at the Los Angeles Kings in 2017.

Sutter coached the Kings for six seasons and piloted the team to win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. Since July 2019, he has been a coaching consultant for the Anaheim Ducks.

Calgary is fifth in the northern block of the league, two points behind fourth in the Montreal Canadiens. The top four in the block advance to the playoffs.

Ward is the second head coach fired in the NHL this season. Montreal replaced Claude Julienin February 24 with Dominique Ducharmella.