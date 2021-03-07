Hockey Aleksander Barkov humiliated Mikael Granlund and got a significant look from his teammates

Barkov has a size of 8 + 18 this season.

Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov has matured into a peak in the NHL and got the latest sample in Saturday’s 6-2 win over Nashville Predators.

Barkov caught one pass in the match and raised his season balance to 8 + 18. It entitles a man to a point exchange instead of 16.

Barkov’s entry point came to the team’s fifth goal.

He deprived the puck humiliatingly From Mikael Granlund, who crushed the situation and slipped the goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovskin in my arms.

Barkov, for his part, left the puck behind Frank to Vatran, who had an easy job sipping his eighth hit of the season.

After that, Vatrano gave Barkov a remarkable look, thanks to his brilliant work.