Hockey Aleksander Barkov followed in the footsteps of Jere Lehtinen as the NHL’s best defensive striker

The winner of the award, named the Clear Trophy, was voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association of North America.

Florida Captain of the Panthers Alexander Barkov was the second Finnish player of all time to receive the NHL Hockey Best Defensive Striker award. The winner of the award, named the Clear Trophy, was voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association of North America.

“I want to thank my teammates and the entire Panthers organization. Without them, winning the award would not have been possible,” Barkov commented on the NHL website published video.

Before Barkov, only the current GM of the Lions has received the award from the Finns Jere Lehtinen, who won the award three times. Lehtinen was the league’s best defensive striker in 1998, 1999 and 2003. Lehtinen led the Dallas Stanley Cup championship in the 1998-99 season.

Under the leadership of Barkov, 25, the Panthers were second in the Central Division, but the playoffs ended in the opening round at Tampa Bay.

Barkov received 780 points in the journalists’ vote. Kakkonen had won the title four times for Boston Patrice Bergeron 522 points. Coloradon Mikko Rantanen and Carolina Sebastian Aho received scattered votes that qualified 18th and 25th place.