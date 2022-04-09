Hockey Aleksander Barkov and Mikko Rantanen entered their team’s victories in the NHL

The Florida Panthers came on from behind.

Finnish strikers points of the Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov and Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen excelled in Friday’s hockey NHL round, each with two goals.

Both Barkov and Rantanen helped their team score goals. Florida captain Barkov scored in the third set to score Sam Bennettinwith which the Panthers defeated Buffalo 4–3 in their home trough.

Rantanen provided the input Cale Makarin overtime to make a Colorado winning streak, with which Avalanche covered away Winnipeg’s 5–4 away.

After Friday’s matches, Rantanen has 35 + 51 points out of 68 matches. Barkov’s balance from 58 matches is 34 + 44.

Feed point also grabbed the Florida center Eetu Luostarinen, who had more than one match from the previous point. It was Florida’s thirtieth home win this season.

Florida’s tendency lasts as the team won four goals in its previous two matches. Against Buffalo, Florida lost 1 to 3 after the opening round, but got excited Patric Hörnqvistin another batch of special 2-3 shrink paint.

Hörnqvist slammed the puck behind Buffalo’s goal, and the game was directed to the net by the Buffalo guard Dustin Tokarskin from the back.

The firepower of the Florida attack increases in the mid-season joined the team Claude Giroux, who scored 1 + 1 points against Buffalo. Giroux have scored two goals and scored nine in his nine games at the Panthers.

“He’s the type of leader, working with the puck in both directions. He is a shorter version of Barkov, ”Hörnqvist of Florida praised Giroux for the NHL. website.

Feed point also got Carolina Hurricanes Finnish striker Sebastian Aho, when Hurricanes took measurements from New York Islander. Aho and the American player Tony DeAngelo helped Vincent Trocheckin goals in the third installment.

However, the Islanders took the win with a score of 2-1 when the team Kyle Palmieri scored a winning goal just 15 seconds before the end of the match.

St. Louis Ville Husso defeated 35 times as the home team knocked out Winnipeg 4–3 in extra time.