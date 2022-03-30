Hockey Aho scores and Teräväinen scores – Tamba Bay still takes extra time from Carolina

Florida Barkoville goals and assists.

Hockey In the NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning won the Carolina Hurricanes. The match ended 4 – 3 after the extra time.

Two of Carolina’s three goals were scored by Finnish forces.

Teuvo Sharp baited his teammates Seth Jarvisin hit right at the beginning of the second installment. Sebastian Aho scored at the end of the second half, from which Jarvis in turn picked up the pass. Carolina’s goal guarded Antti Raanta rejected 28 times.

The win was the third consecutive one for Tampa Bay. Carolina, who bent over overtime, had won two of her previous matches by a clear count.

Aho also scored in their previous match against the Washington Capitals. Aho’s account has accumulated 30 goals and a total of 65 points this season. The Finn has played a total of 63 matches.

Sharp, on the other hand, has grabbed entry points into his account in the previous four matches. In this season 61 matches Teräväinen have scored 16 goals and 37 assists.

Patrik Laine got two points on his account when Columbus lost at home to the NY Islanders 3-4.

Laine have been on the ice in 48 matches this season and scored 25 goals. He has 51 points from the current season.

Pittsburgh similarly lost a goal at home to NY Rangers 2-3.

Toronto knocked out Boston 6-4 and Florida won 7-4 in Montreal at home.

Florida Alexander Barkov excelled in paint and goalkeeping and Eetu Luostarinen with feed. The scorer was Barkov. Jesse Ylönen scored in the opponent’s shirt.

Barkov have played 53 matches in this season where they have scored 29 goals and 37 goals

Luostarinen, who has played a total of 62 matches this season, has nine goals and 12 assists.

Ylönen, who moved from the AHL to the NHL troughs in the middle of the season, has only nine matches behind him, with one goal and three assists.

Mikko Rantanen was a single-entry night when Colorado claimed a 2-1 away win over Calgary.

Minnesota beat Philadelphia 4-1.