Hockey Aho fired behind Korpisalo in extra time and took Carolina to victory, Hintz decided the victory for Dallas

Nashville’s Tolvanen and Granlund scored goals against Detroit.

Hockey In the NHL, Carolina Hurriganes took over Sebastian Ahon scored an extra time victory over Columbus Blue Jackets. The game ended 4-3.

With Columbus paint Joonas Korpisalo had time to fight once Martin Necasin goal now, but the puck that escaped the fin still ended up in Necas’ pass to Aho’s successful shot.

Columbus Patrik Laine scored an entry point when the team leveled the match to a 2-2 draw at the start of the third round.

The Finnish player was also a key player in the match between Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning when Roope Hintz shot Dallas ’winning goal in the final meters of the third set and took the team to a 4-3 win.

Hintz appeared on cue near the post, and steered it past the goalie Andrei Vasilevskin through the counties. Hintz also scored two assists from the match. The opening goal of Dallas was scored by the team’s Finnish defender Miro Heiskanen.

Nashville Predators and the Finns rejoiced with plenty of goals in their home pitch as the team took the victory over the Detroit Red Wings in the 7-1 score. Eeli Tolvanen and Mikael Granlund scored both goals, and Erik Haula grabbed two entry points.

However, the absolute goal king of the match was Rocco Grimaldi, who shot four goals into the cage. Grimaldi opened the team’s goal account and scored the last goal. Both of Haula’s power points came from Grimald’s goals.

Colorado At home, the Avalanche won the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1. Finnish defender Joonas Donskoi opened a Colorado points account in the second inning and took the match to a tie. By the end of the second round, Colorado was already 4-1. Mikko Rantanen also scored a pass from one goal.

The New York Islanders took the away win in overtime from the Boston Bruins. Leo Komarov grabbed the entry point for Islanders ’first goal, which succeeded in the second set. The paint was at the time Jaroslav Halak.

In the first set, the Boston goal is guarded Tuukka Rask, but he did not return to the finish line after the break. NHL website according to Rask was injured in his upper body.

The New York Rangers cheered for as many as eight goals and took the away win over the Philadelphia Flyers 8–3. Rangersin Kaapo Kakko however, did not reach power points.

Washington Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 4–3. Janne Kuokkanen grabbed the entry point from the second goal of New Jersey. Kevin Lankinen in turn, rejected the playoffs for the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago defeated the Florida Panthers 3-0 at home.