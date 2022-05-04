Hockey Agile again Mestis champion – K-Espoo fell 4-1

Agile won the third championship in his club history after the success series began in 2019.

Imatra Agile has won the Ice Hockey Championship for the third time in a row. Ketterä won 4th in the 5th final of Kiekko-Espoo and took the series 4-1.

Visitor K-Espoo took the lead in the opening round Julius Rantaeskolan with a goal, but Ketterä leveled Janne Kettusen with paint before the break. The hit was approved after a long video review.

In the second installment, Ketterä escaped decisively Niko Kautiainen and Jesse of Sweden with paints. In the final installment Jesse Viskari seals the championship by painting on an empty Espoo paint.

Ketterä won the first Mestis championship in his club history in 2019. The following year, the season was not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but last year Ketterä took the championship again and the success tube was continued this year as well.