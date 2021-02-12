Hockey Aces knocked out HIFK overtime in front of 15 spectators: “We no longer played our simple hockey”

The winning streak of IFK’s four inter-match breaks broke on Friday.

Porin On Friday, the aces broke HIFK’s four-match winning streak in mutual games by defeating their Helsinki away team by 4-3 goals.

He became the hero of the aces Sebastian Wännström, which fired both a winning hit and a 3-3 draw. The Swedish pier has hit the powers of 35 games 22 + 4 = 26.

The match was watched by 15 spectators in Pori, which is the highest number of IFK matches after the tightening of the corona restrictions in early December.

IFK’s goals were matched on Friday Ville Leskinen, Miro Karjalainen and Juho Keränen.

Karelian the hit took IFK two goals on the run. The defender hit the puck from the back pole directly into the other defender Ville Varakkaan cross feed.

“We had that kind of offensive head game. All credit to ‘Vito’ – it’s a dream passport, so you have to put it in, ”Karjalainen said.

IFK’s 3–2 lead goal was born from Keränen’s stage. Keränen shot the puck into the ceiling Linus Söderström over the shoulder Miro Väänänen preliminary work.

IFK released the Aces into the game after a hit by Karelia.

“We started playing all the way v **** a in that second installment. That’s where those biggest mistakes came when we no longer played simple our hockey. That’s where it slipped a bit, and we didn’t really catch ourselves by the neck, ”said Karjalainen.

“Then it ended how it ended.”

IFK played seven defenders in Pori. How much does recycling affect gaming compared to the rotation of three pairs of defenders?

“Yes, it’s a bit confusing, but it’s not an excuse for anything. It is quite normal in a hockey match, and there is no way to hide behind it, ”Karjalainen replied.

Aces actual game time hits went in addition to Wännström Lenni Killinen and Nicolai Meyerin names.

A 2-2 hit bounced for Meyer bounced Niilo Halonen behind the back of your defender Joonas Lyytinen through the club. Lyytinen tried to cut off Meyer’s pass but miserably guided the puck into his own goal.

IFK’s games will continue on Saturday in Tampere as a guest of Tappara. Miro Karjalainen expects a high quality and physical struggle from the match.

“There’s a team full of skilled and physical guys. I just have to forget this day as soon as possible and tomorrow but two more terribly on top, ”Karjalainen planned.

What kind of recipe do the points travel to Helsinki?

“Let’s play hard and get in places. I don’t think it will, ”Karjalainen replied.