Hockey In response to the Chief Medical Officer of the Olympic Committee, the chance of hockey coronavirus is elevated by many issues: “Masks should be worn by all the workforce throughout journey”

Jokers have been positioned in 14-day quarantine for doable coronavirus publicity.

Finland Chief Doctor of the Olympic Committee Maarit Valtonen is unable to clarify in additional element the coronavirus clusters which have emerged in hockey groups, however mentions just a few important factors to cut back the chance of an infection.

The workforce of jokers was quarantined for 14 days on Friday. The explanation was constructive coronavirus checks given by gamers from its opponent Neftehmihik on Wednesday.

As well as, within the Finnish League, each Mikkeli Jukurit and Hämeenlinna Ball Membership have been quarantined as a result of coronavirus. Additionally KooKoo’s League workforce has suspended operations after 5 coronavirus infections have been recognized on the membership’s A-junior workforce.

“In a locker room state of affairs, a number of danger elements are mixed after we are in shut contact indoors for an extended time frame. We have to study from this, and determine weaknesses. There’s additionally a number of dialogue with athletes about habits in social life outdoors of sports activities, ”says Valtonen.

In Kaukalo, shut contact is unavoidable, and the workforce can be shut collectively outdoors of sport occasions.

“Touring collectively, buses, planes, sitting shut collectively for a very long time. The actions of the groups are emphasised. Masks should be worn by all the workforce whereas touring. When sick, the workforce should not go on a visit. ”

Neftehimik stated on its web site that the workforce took the checks earlier than leaving for Helsinki and acquired unfavourable check outcomes. Regardless of this, 4 gamers gave a constructive consequence the day after the Jokers match on Thursday.

“The illness could not present up on the check the day after the an infection. The incubation interval is 2 to 14 days, however mostly 4 to five days. ”

“The important thing phrase is serial testing. Infections seem in it if the illness is germinating. When constructing a race or sport bubble, the chance of the illness is already very small with two checks. ”

The joker gamers have been examined for coronavirus on Thursday and the outcomes have been unfavourable. In any case, the gamers have been capable of be uncovered in Wednesday’s match, and in accordance with the directions of the Finnish authorities, they’ve been quarantined for 14 days.

The subsequent 5 matches of the Jokers have been postponed.