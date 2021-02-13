Hockey According to Kalervo Kummola, René Fasel tried to move the puck race from Minsk to St. Petersburg at the last minute – HS found out what happened behind the scenes before the fate of the World Hockey Tournament was decided

Finnish hockey influencers, officials and politicians worked hard in the autumn to move the World Hockey Championships out of Minsk.

In January Vice-President of the International Hockey Federation IIHF Kalervo Kummola began writing a diary. He had tried something like this before, but the making of the notes had always rushed short.

This time, notes began to accumulate on the blank white pages of the hardcover book. Kummola recorded calls, meetings and various contacts in the book. They joined the World Hockey Championships, scheduled for May in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.