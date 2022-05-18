Thursday, May 19, 2022
Hockey According to Jalonen, the Lions must learn from the defeat – praise for the defenders coming to the team: “You could say that the two best defenders in Finland”

May 18, 2022
Jalonen said the Lions were ineffective.

Lions head coach Jukka Jalonen estimates that his team was a little nervous at the beginning of the game in Sweden. In the opening round, Leijon, for example, was struck by the quality of the feed, and Sweden led the game after the first round.

In the second installment, Finland took the lead Mikko Lehtonen and Sami Vatasen with goals, but in the third, Sweden equalized and took the game in the winning goal competition.

The loss was Lion’s first in this year’s value tournaments. The previous three games the Lions won, as did all their games at the Beijing Olympics.

“The second set was good, and we had places to score more than two goals. It was a bit inefficient. It’s a tough game, not that much,” Jalonen said after the match.

The Lions scored three goals against the United States in the second round and two against Sweden. In the first games of the last Eurohockey Tour, the second rounds were difficult for Lions.

“The game in the second installment has been good now, and has been good for a long time. It had some kind of clip in it that didn’t work. There have been no reproaches here. ”

When Sweden took the extra point, the group win is not in the hands of the Lions. Too much Jalonen doesn’t want to be left worried about the game.

“You have to learn from the loss. Let’s look a little at what we did and what needs to be improved, and let’s move on. Too many should not be left in one match. However, this was a game that could just as well have been won. ”

The Lions Race Team is now full when the Dallas defender was announced on Wednesday Esa Lindellin joining the team. One of the defenders will be left out of the lineup when nine packs are involved. Previously, Dallas joined Miro Heiskanen.

Jalonen said that joining top defenders will only have a positive impact on the team. Lindell was wanted, although there are now more packages than usual.

“Heiskanen and Lindell are such a duo that you could say that two of Finland’s best defenders. It would have been pretty stupid not to take that opportunity in this situation. ”

According to Jalonen, the duo may be involved as early as Friday, but the defenders’ own views will also be heard on the matter, as long as they arrive on Thursday.

Jalonen did not take a position on which defender’s fate should give way to the audience. It has already been considered for which superiority Heiskanen will get a place for, but Jalonen did not reveal it either.

“Yes, we have thought about it a bit. I won’t reveal it to the media here yet, because the players haven’t been told, ”Jalonen said.

