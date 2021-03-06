Hockey A tremendous combination of balance and club skills led to one of the most handsome goals of the NHL season in front of Rasmus Ristolainen’s nose

Matthew Barzal of the New York Islanders struck his ninth goal of the season in a great way.

NHL season one of the most handsome goals was seen on Saturday in a match between the New York Islanders and Buffalo.

The guests led Jacob Brysonin on the first minute of the goal when the Canadian Canadian striker Matthew Barzal showed his skill with the opening minutes of the second set.

He won Rasmus Ristolaisen in skating and got combed on the ice surface of a Finnish defender who weighed almost 20 kilos.

Barzal then nearly stopped in front of the goal and fired a puck between his racket legs past the Buffalo guard Carter Hutton. The hit was Barzal’s ninth of the season.