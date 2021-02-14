Hockey “A textbook example of a grandmother. It can’t really get better from that, ”said Patrik Laine, his look dazzling from his dazzling finish

Laine Columbus lost to Chicago in extra time with a score of 2-3.

Patrick Laine of Columbus Blue Jackets continues to wave the nets at a steady pace.

The pier has played seven matches this season, and the power stats show 6 + 2 readings. The sixth hit of the season was made on the night before Sunday against Finnish time in Chicago.

The finish was Lainetta at its best.

He fired straight from skating at the feet of a defender with a lightning-fast wrist shot. The puck slid perfectly precisely into the upper corner of Kevin Lankinen’s shield hand.

Laine was given a chance to change things around.

“It was a textbook example of a top cheese. It can’t really get better from that, ”Laine comments with basic readings on the edge of the field.

In the opening batch The wave was on display anyway, as the Finn dropped his gloves and fought Chicago Brandon Hagelin with. Gordie Howe hat hat trick, i.e. goal, fight and pass, however, remained a dream when Chicago finally won the match in extra time with goals 2–2.