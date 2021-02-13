Hockey A tasty surprise was found in HIFK’s locker room after the victory: “I have to get the energies right”

HIFK’s women’s birthday hero offered his team bouquets. KalPa fell 2–1 after a tight twist.

Tone the momentarily lost HIFK returned to the winning streak in the Women’s Hockey League. After a tight twist, KalPa collapsed 2-1 and thus remained third behind HIFK.

The victory of the Helsinki people at home was especially sweet To Emmi Juusela, who celebrated his 18th birthday. Juusela also managed to serve one goal pass in the match.

After the game, the whole team was waiting for a delicious surprise in the booth.

“Mom baked 30 buns in the morning. There is an honor for everyone there, ”Juusela smiled.

Fortunately, HIFK turned the game over for themselves, as the buns would have been missed after the loss.

“I probably would have had to eat them all myself at home.”

Kalpan Tanja Koljonen fights HIFK with Veronika Lorencova for the puck.­

French striker Emmanuelle Passard started scoring in the match. He got to put the puck on an empty goal after KalPan Tanja Koljonen and Noora Oksanen collided fatally at the corner of their own goal.

In KalPa leveling paint Eveliina Nurmen the line shot drowned the goalkeeper From Kiia Lahtinen completely. Elisa Holopainen used the loose disc.

HIFK’s winning goal was completed by a Czech striker Michaela Pejzlova, who managed to get around KalPa’s defense Anni Hietaharjun great vertical feed.

Match had a long way to go, but the coaches smiled as they pleased the ball. The low-goal game was especially good for HIFK.

“Good discipline for the team. A week ago we were pretty in the yard with the defense. Back then, it was more a matter of attitude. The skill to defend is still there – now everyone put bangs on it, ”HIFK’s coach Saara Niemi commented.

“We emphasized the character side. However, winning the duel is about playing. ”

Now the team has earned its bun.

“Great victory, so from that but to eat a bun. We have to get the energies in place. ”

Michaela Pejzlová hit HIFK’s second goal, Kalpa’s goalkeeper Tiina Ranne didn’t have time.­

KalPan coach Marjo Voutilainen was calm at the moment of defeat. Preliminary settings for the match did not favor the people of Kuopio.

“Pretty difficult starting point for the top game when we’ve been out of play for four weeks. However, we were constantly improving in three installments. A game that can be won, ”Voutilainen meditated.

In the other matches of the day, Kiekko-Espoo won HPK 5–2 and TPS Ilves 3–2.

KalPa will travel from Helsinki to Kiekko-Espoo as a guest on Sunday. HIFK will meet KalPa again in a week in Kuopio.