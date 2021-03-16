Hockey A stopping interest rate update from Lukko’s head coach Pekka Virta: “27 days on power, but today I woke up from the stand!”

Power reported its coronavirus infection on February 13th.

Hockey League team Rauman Luko’s head coach Pekka Virta has been on the sidelines for a long time due to the coronavirus infection, and new information about the man’s condition was received on Tuesday.

Virta, 51, posted on Facebook a picture of her sitting in hospital clothes on top of a drip tray next to her.

“27 days on power but today I woke up from the booth!” Power writes.

In a couple of hours, more than 160 junk messages had been received.

Power reported its coronavirus infection on February 13th.

Lukko leads the League before the Helsinki IFK. The regular season is scheduled to end on April 13th.