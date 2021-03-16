Wednesday, March 17, 2021
No Result
View All Result
🙏 Donate 🙏
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey A stopping interest rate update from Lukko’s head coach Pekka Virta: “27 days on power, but today I woke up from the stand!”

by admin
March 16, 2021
in World
0

Power reported its coronavirus infection on February 13th.

Hockey League team Rauman Luko’s head coach Pekka Virta has been on the sidelines for a long time due to the coronavirus infection, and new information about the man’s condition was received on Tuesday.

Virta, 51, posted on Facebook a picture of her sitting in hospital clothes on top of a drip tray next to her.

“27 days on power but today I woke up from the booth!” Power writes.

In a couple of hours, more than 160 junk messages had been received.

Power reported its coronavirus infection on February 13th.

Lukko leads the League before the Helsinki IFK. The regular season is scheduled to end on April 13th.

.
#Hockey #stopping #interest #rate #update #Lukkos #coach #Pekka #Virta #days #power #today #woke #stand

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The State Duma commented on the condition for the recognition of Crimea by the West

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.