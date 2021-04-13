Hockey A stockbroker familiar from the hit film praised the NHL and shed light on his tip: “Never try to drink a hockey player under the table”

Jordan Belfort, who became acquainted with his biography of The Wolf of Wall Street and the film based on it, was inspired to write about hockey.

Colorful an American businessman known for his life as a stockbroker Jordan Belfort declared on Tuesday his love for the hockey league NHL.

“I’ll always love the NHL,” Belfort wrote To their Twitter account.

After his confession, Belfort also gave his followers a gold-worthy tip.

“Listen, guys. Never try to drink a hockey player under the table, ”Belfort posted.

Belfort, 58, who was imprisoned for financial crimes, has written memoirs about his life The Wolf of Wall Street and Catching the Wolf of Wall Street.

The story of a stockbroker is also known to be based on memoirs The Wolf of Wall Street through the movie. In the film, Belfort starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

Belfort hockey tweets said sports channel The BarDown site run by TSN.