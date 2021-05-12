Hockey A shot through the goalkeeper’s head three seconds before the end – the NHL saw how a skillful goal can be scored from behind the end line

Washington Capitals Michael Raffl decided the victory over Boston with his last-minute shot.

“Always worth a shot, ”is one of the most frequently heard sayings in hockey.

The match between the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins saw that sometimes the sentence was true. Of course, just shooting is not enough, you need to know where to aim.

Washington Michael Raffl drifted behind the finish line with only a few seconds left in the match.

However, he decided to shoot and try to get the puck into the net for the Boston guard Jeremy Swayman through.

Rafflin the wrist shot was perfectly successful, as the puck bounced off Swayman’s helmet and bounced off the net. The finish was fourth for Raffl of the season.

The goal, three seconds before the end of the game, guaranteed Washington a 2-1 win.

The teams will face in the first round of the playoffs.