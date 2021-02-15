Hockey A lion player became infected with a coronavirus in the Swedish EHT tournament, the whole team was quarantined

Finland traveled back home with the Czechs and is facing a two-week quarantine.

Two the hockey EHT tournament went without coronavirus infections, but the third hit. One player of the Finnish national team was tested positive after the Swedish tournament in Malmö, the Hockey Association said on its website.

The team was tested twice before the tournament and once at the end of the tournament. The infected player is asymptomatic like the rest of the team.

Size the team is now in quarantine, the length of which is the responsibility of local infectious disease authorities.

“In Finland, it has been that if quarantine is ordered, it is 14 days,” the doctor of the hockey national team Matti Lehtovirta said to HS.

Lions there were 27 players in the line-up, of whom 12 play in the League. The others were from the Swedish League, Switzerland and KJHL.

The Czech national team traveled out of Malmö on the same plane as the Finns. At least so far, no positive test results have been found for the Czech team, but there were nine League players in the group.

Also worn for coaching Mikko Manner (Flies), Ari-Pekka Selin (Aces) and goalkeeper coach Kari Lehtonen (KooKoo) now remain in quarantine for two weeks.

Some of the lions arrived back in Finland on Sunday night after a defeated match in Sweden. The test was taken at the airport upon return. A positive result was confirmed on Monday.

Is any idea where the infection would have come from?

“It can’t be said. Quite impossible to say where it would have come from. We adhered to the strictest possible hygiene and preventive protection protocol. The masks were on everywhere except in the rooms and ice drills, ”Lehtovirta said.

“Contacts with other teams were minimized. Sometimes there were encounters in the corridors and stairs, but even then the masks were on and I didn’t hang out. ”

Leaf current suggested that the incubation period of the disease may be very long, making it difficult to trace.

Germination time is spoken of as five days, at which point the risk of adhesion is at its most aggressive and tracing is made about two days back.

“It may be that he has been carrying this for even longer until the infection has broken out. It is possible that the infection was acquired on a trip or elsewhere. That’s hard to say. ”

The team stayed in single rooms, reducing contact between players. In the locker room, the team was closely together.

In the league has its own decision on five days of quarantine, but now that time is forcibly extended to two weeks.

Under normal circumstances, national team players would have been free to use the clubs for Friday’s round, but now it doesn’t work out.