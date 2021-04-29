Hockey A huge letter from the little lions under the leadership of Samu Tuomaala: the victory from the Czech Republic was sealed at the last minute of the game

The Little Lions rose to the top of their group in the World Hockey Under-18 Championships.

Finland took his second tough victory in the World Hockey Boys Championships on Wednesday night between Wednesday and Thursday. At the opening of the tournament, Finland won with Russia’s winning shots and in the second match, the Czech Republic scored the last 6–5 minutes of the game in Frisco, Texas.

The winning goal was finished Samu Tuomaala 19 seconds before the end of game time. Tuomaala was terrified of the game’s decision moments, as he also finished Finland’s 4-5 reduction and bait Samu Salminen 5-5 smoothing.

Tuomaala scored his important goals with superiority and Finland had a total of three superiority hits.

At the end of the match, Finland rose from a two-goal loss to victory in less than eight minutes.

The toughness of the team became clear already in the early part of the match, after the Czech Republic had escaped to a 2-0 lead in four minutes.

Chasing started Ville Koivunen paint in the next installment. In the second installment Miko Matikka and Aleksi Heimosalmi took the Finnish lead before the game turned once again in favor of the Czechs.

Finland dominated the opening game against Russia, but the Czech game was smoother. The Czech Republic won the match start statistics 33-31.

The victory raised Finland to the top of the B-block.

Fallen sharply in the Russia match Oliver Kapanen was absent from the Finnish line-up. He was replaced Juho Järvelä.

After the break, Finland will meet Finnish time on the night between Friday and Saturday.