Hockey A high school player crashed in the middle of a hockey game and died in the United States

The opposing player did not have time to stop and collided with a player who was lying on the ice fatally.

Of the United States a hockey player who played in high school has died of an injury in the middle of a match, NBC news.

In a local time match on Thursday, a St. Luke school player crashed into the ice with serious consequences. Another player nearby didn’t have time to stop and bumped into him.

Yahoo Sports according to police reports, the injury was immediately apparent. An ambulance was called to the scene and a player lying on the ice was rushed to Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut.

The player died of his injuries later in the hospital.

St. Luken the school principal Mark Davis commented on the grief news in the press release.

“Our community is grieving. We lost a precious young man in a tragic accident yesterday. Both schools are in shock, ”Davis said.

Also the principal of the Brunswick school that hosted the match Thomas Philip conveyed his condolences to the player’s relatives.

“We are broken. What a horrible tragedy, ”he said.