Hockey A great demonstration of the sporting spirit caused the referee to reverse his decision, the coach was furious

The Swedish SHL saw a rare case in Thursday’s round.

Swedish the men’s hockey main series at SHL on Thursday saw an exceptional demonstration of the sporting spirit when Rögle hosted the HV71.

The match was 6-6 in the final minutes of the third round when the guests Linus Fröberg seemed to knock down the home team Leon Bristedtin.

Referee Johan Magnusson raised his hand and whistled from the situation to the cool.

Situation however, changed when Bristedt went to tell the referee he had stumbled himself. There was clear contact in the situation, but after Bristedt’s comment, the cool was canceled.

“It’s a real sporting spirit to be in such a situation to be so honest. I really want to praise Leon here. He is a role model, ”Magnusson told C Morelle Aftonbladetin by.

Röglen head coach Cam Abbott instead, he didn’t melt the cancellation of the verdict and take the team’s chances of superiority, but raged to the referee.

“I tried to explain the situation, but it didn’t seem to get there,” referee Magnusson told Aftonbladet.

HV71 won the match in extra time with goals 7-6.