Hockey A fist fight broke out in the match between TPS and Ilves, Aatu Räty, who dropped out of the World Championships, shone in Oulu

Ilves, Lukko and Jukurit were victorious in Tuesday’s league round.

Lynx returned victoriously from the hockey league troughs after a week and a half break.

The people of Tampere who last played on December 17 applied for a full points pot in Turku by winning TPS 5–3. In the match that started at 4pm this afternoon, TPS suffered its sixth consecutive loss.

“There was a company and the will to fight was found, but the result did not come again. Now we have to find ways to turn the direction to victory again,” TPS head coach Jussi Ahokas stated.

Ilves Nicholas Baptiste scored two goals but also accumulated a significant balance at the end of the match. Babtiste and TPS Samuli Vainionpää dropped their gloves 14 seconds before the final buzzer and flew into the shower.

Ilves defeated TPS for the second time this season. All three encounters of the teams have ended in away victories.

Cut out Moved to jurors in the middle of the season Aatu Räty vaccinated his company even more when the people of Mikkeli defeated the Flies in numbers 2–1.

A Russian striker scored the goal from Rädy, who played his hundred league game Kirill Maksimov, which debuted in the League.

During the last two minutes of the match, the numbers on the scoreboard changed twice. Joachim Rodin took the Jukurit 2–0 lead and the Flies Ville Leskinen increased the lead for Oulu with a narrowing goal when Kärpät played without his goalkeeper Stanislav Galimovia.

Rädy was supposed to play at the turn of the year in the World Championships for men under the age of 20 in Canada, but a December coronavirus infection kept him on domestic ice. He encountered Flies for the first time since his relocation.

Read more: Bad setback for young Lions: Central forward Aatu Räty will have to leave the World Cup

Jukurit returned to victory in Oulu, as the team’s series of three consecutive winning games was interrupted on the day of the defeat against Tappara in overtime. In the away field, Jukurit now took his fourth consecutive victory.

Flies Atte Ohtamaa played his career in the 400th league match, and a club mate Ville Leskinen got a pile of 300 matches.

In Rauma there was no ambiguity about the winner, as Lukko put KooKoo in the bundle with a 5-2 win.

Last season’s championship team took the reins in the first minute Julius Mattilan with a goal, and after just over two minutes of play, Lukko doubled his goal balance.

For Luko, who got in the way after the early season, the victory was the Fifth in a Row. The paints all went in the names of different men. The lock gave KooKoo the goalkeeper To Oskari Setänen a decent work schedule, as Setänen had 42 repulsions.

KooKoo’s weak goal continued, as Kouvola have scored only eight goals in the last six matches.