Hockey A few years ago, Timo Jutila got an idea – now he is forging a million-dollar business: “This is hianoo”

Timo Jutila toured the hockey value competitions for thirty years as part of a lion flock. Now he gets to take part in a home race hoop in a new role – as a fan and businessman.

Tampere

Thirteen hockey adult rankings as a player. Fifteenths are responsible for karkelot as team leader. As a player for thirteen seasons in the SM League, four in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in North America.

Five Finnish championships. Olympic bronze.

“Jutila shoots. And there it is! Four-zero! And where does it now bend? Where does the spine now bend!”

A huge outburst of joy. Jutipump. Fall Janne Niinimaan in the embrace of the Globen ice surface.

Raising the World Championship trophy – the first Finn ever.

The wild festivities of Sergel Square. Hornets. Infernal hulabaloo in Helsinki. Saku Koivun with an open-air limousine presenting the World Cup to a crowd of tens of thousands.

“Finland was completely confused,” the late news reader Kari Toivonen crystallize.

Timo Jutila and Saku Koivu celebrating Finland ‘s first hockey world championship in 1995.

All remember and know Timo Jutilan. But still many have forgotten how “Juti” has had a massive career in Finnish hockey and especially in Leijon.

Twenty-eight adult value competitions in different roles. 28.

From Sarajavo in 1984 it started as a player, exactly 30 years later in Sochi it ended as a team leader. Now, after eight years a little further away, Juti is here again.

In other words, as in the golden year of 1995, your captain today is Timo Jutila.

Timo Jutila’s new office.

This is how the Captain’s VIP Lounge, built on the premises of the Tampere Adult Education Center, right next to the Nokia Arena, reads. Pictured happy Jutila in a Leo shirt, C on her chest, flashes to the audience.

On Thursday, the day before the opening of the World Cup, Jutila is clearly a little tired and very stressed. No wonder. The project, planned for six years, is no longer waiting for the puck to drop into the ice.

“Recently, a 16- to 17-hour workday has been printed. But then we go when we have to go,” Juti says.

Ever sincewhen the World Championships, which started on Friday, were awarded to Finland, Timo and Satu Jutila have designed their own VIP space hosted by Juti.

Timo and Satu Jutila and important backgrounds Minttu Nurminen and Maria-Liisa Korolainen are ready to puck.

“We immediately realized with Satu that our 50-seater JetSet Club enclosure is not enough, we need our own lever. Less than three years ago, we got the green light from the Hockey Association. A couple of years ago we signed a cooperation agreement with TAKK. As a Hospitality Partner, ”says Jutila.

The original idea was to provide facilities for 200 guests whenever Finland played and for playoffs. Jutila sold the first VIP packages on January 21, 2021 in Jyväskylä. Jutila together with his good friend, the leader of 4M Finland Harri Hämäläinen with the event exceeded expectations.

“Sales popped into the pattern that last August we got the extra seats we wanted. The maximum capacity is 420 people, and all the seats in Sweden have been sold. In total, we will have more than 2,300 customers during the Games,” says Jutila.

Initially, the one-day Hospitality package cost € 550, with the Games approaching around € 900. Sounds like a lot, but Juti promises value for money.

“The food and conditions are on top of the last, and the arena has top spots. The essence of the idea is that the doors open more than four hours before the Finnish match. Here is a good time to eat, enjoy, network and tune in to the atmosphere,” says Jutila.

Above It is easy to calculate from the figures available that we are talking about a million-dollar turnover. But do you have more than the best season as a hockey player?

“Hahhah! That can’t be answered yet. Once the stuff is done, the pros and cons are counted. It’s not free when feeding a couple hundred people. And keep in mind that this has been planned for six years and the days have been long,” Juti recalls.

Timo Jutila, who has been involved in many, now seems to have struck the golden vein, and life is smiling.

He has specifically applied for the model from his numerous value experience.

“Quite a lot of competitions and countries have been twisted. We have tried to sow the best ideas together,” says Jutila.

Particularly Jutila is pleased with the cooperation with the people of TAKK, which he described as “fantastic”. A group of students who have volunteered for the competition project have been able to put their best ideas into the game when planning and implementing the conversion of school facilities into VIP facilities.

“The students have taken on a big role and done an absolutely great job,” Satu Jutila praises.

“The expectations were high, and this has been a really educational journey. Such a lesson would certainly not be available in a normal year of study,” Mint Nurminen commends.

But back to the main character, TAKK’s expert Maria-Liisa Korolaisen porukan Mr. Spiritual Leader to name Jutila.

First: When has Jut of the whole nation become a salesman in this class?

“I was already a salesman in the 80s at the insurance company Varma,” he laughs.

In 1999, he ended his career as a player in Tappara’s shirt, C’s chest – of course. Then followed difficult years.

“After 20 years of playing his profession, and it was always told when to train and where to go, it came … After a couple of years, it was a difficult year,” he says.

2003–2014 Jutila and GM Jari Kurri together held the leadership of the Lions. Even those years include a number of fun and less joyful stories that perhaps culminated in a way in the “ankle infection” that kept Jut away from the 2011 World Cup gold team celebration stage.

“ After 20 years of playing his profession, and it was always told when to train and where to go, it came … It was a couple of difficult years after graduation.

Loved even the captain got to notice the cruelty of life and people. There was a time when Jutila, who was considerably pulsating and in pain with general life management, was even mocked. Friends were also a little worried about the man.

It’s different now. Last Christmas, seven years of marriage with Satu came to an end. Since 2015, Jutila has run the JetSet Club and other transactions together. Now is the culmination of an entrepreneurial career.

“Well, Goddamn it!

“You still don’t have to think about what you would do for a few weeks. But this is now hianoo.

