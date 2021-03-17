Hockey A dozen stretched losing streak was too much – Buffalo Sabers fires head coach

Buffalo last played in the playoffs in 2011.

Hockey NHL’s worst Buffalo Sabers fired his head coach on Wednesday Ralph Krueger, after the team suffered its 12th consecutive defeat after bowing to New Jersey 2-3. Finnish packages Rasmus Ristolaisen and Henri Jokiharjun follows the pilot now as Krueger’s assistant coach Don Granato.

Sabers has collected just 16 points from their 28 games. In addition to a dozen consecutive losses, the barren statistic has recently been ruined: Sabers has lost 16 of their last 18 games.

Krueger, 61, a Canadian-German coach who once coached the Swiss national hockey team for a long time and also chaired the English Premier League in Southampton, became the Sabers coach for the 2019-20 season. He is the third NHL head coach fired this season. Previously, departure passports were issued in Montreal Claude Julien and Calgaryn Geoff Ward.