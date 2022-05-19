Hockey A completely exceptional situation was seen in the Helsinki Ice Rink when a central vacuum cleaner caused a fire – German NHL goalkeeper: “Now I have seen everything”

Germany and Denmark got into the game with special preparation.

It it was a special afternoon.

The World Cup match between Germany and Denmark was held at the Helsinki Ice Rink at 4.20 pm. However, the start of the game was delayed by an hour and 40 minutes due to a fire caused by a central vacuum cleaner.

The entire hall was emptied, and the players were forced out of the hall just before going to the ice warm-up.

“Now I’ve seen it all,” the German goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer after a 1–0 victory for Ilta-Sanomat.

The NHL brewer, who moved from the Colorado Avalanches to Seattle Kraken last summer with a moneyed contract, said there was a need to make sure everyone was safe. It caused a big change to normal routines.

“It was pretty challenging to stay mentally ready. First you’re going on the ice, and then you have to sit for a couple of hours doing nothing. It wasn’t easy, but we found a way to victory. ”

Philipp Grubauer blocked 18 shots and a zero draw.

German downstairs leader, a 21-year-old defender Moritz Seeder smiled.

“It was a specialty,” Seider summed up.

“In a situation like this, it’s hard to stay ready and motivated for a potential game. We did a really good job. It was difficult to get into game mode, which was visible for 10 to 15 minutes in the game for both teams. The structure of the game was a bit lost for both, ”Seider bundled up for IS.

“Everyone did their best in front of the team,” he said, praising the team’s four-way chain separately.

The team head coach Toni Söderholm saw that the situation was difficult for both teams and affected their charging.

Considering the circumstances, the performance can be considered good, even though the match did not become a puck classic in terms of entertainment value.

“It’s a pretty cool game. In the second set, we played ok, but a couple of stupid reel losses came, ”said Söderholm.

“In certain things, we’re still a little dangerous to ourselves. Good victory and important points, though. ”

Germany has three wins out of their four games. On Friday, it will face Italy.

One the team’s renowned NHL reinforcements, i.e. the center striker Tim Stützle did not play because of the incident against France. According to Söderholm, Stützle’s condition is “just fine”, but he could not say for sure about the possible return schedule.

“We’re not starting to risk anything. The safety of the player goes first. ”

