From: Lisa Mahnke

Demonstrators prevented AfD top candidate Björn Höcke from appearing at the election campaign in Jena. The police used pepper spray and batons.

Jena – Demonstrators on Tuesday disrupted a campaign appearance by AfD-Top candidates Björn Höcke prevented. According to police estimates, around 2,000 people demonstrated in Jena, and according to the organizers, as many as 3,000. According to a spokesman, the police used pepper spray and batons against sit-ins. Ultimately, according to a police spokesman, the event for the state elections in Thuringia was canceled at short notice “due to the large number of people and the confusing situation on site.”

According to the police, the counter-demonstrations had been registered, but fewer people were originally expected. The demonstration resulted in sit-ins and a total of twelve criminal offenses. A police spokesman said that no reports of injuries were initially known. The organizers of one of the demonstrations, the “Stop the Shift to the Right” alliance, had other information: “Police measures such as the use of pepper spray and batons as well as punches to the face resulted in injuries.”

Demonstrators celebrate success – Biggest challenge for firewall comes after state elections in Thuringia

Originally, it was planned that Höcke would appear at a public meeting in the “LISA” community center in Lobeda-West. The appearance was canceled in consultation with personal security. Since Höcke did not make it to the venue, the AfD event was ended prematurely.

In Thuringia, the state elections will take place on September 1st. The AfD is leading in polls with 30 percent currently the strongest forcealthough the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified the AfD in Thuringia as definitely classified as right-wing extremistHöcke is also classified as a right-wing extremist by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

“Especially against the backdrop of the upcoming state elections, this was a strong signal against the shift to the right,” the organizers summed up the demonstration on Instagram. If the AfD achieves its poll result in the state elections, the main challenge remains Formation of government in Thuringia exciting. In order to maintain the firewall, compromises would be necessary. (lismah/dpa/AFP)