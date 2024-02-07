Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

According to surveys, the AfD is the strongest force in Thuringia. The CDU is now mocking AfD state leader Björn Höcke on an election poster. The tone before the election is becoming harsher.

Erfurt – How serious is the CDU about the firewall against the right? This will probably be particularly evident in the state elections in Thuringia in September. According to recent surveys, Björn Höcke's AfD regional association could clearly emerge as the strongest force and was already classified as “proven right-wing extremist” in 2021. At the Union they switch to election campaign mode and are already putting on a tough campaign at Carnival.

A new election poster from the CDU-Thuringia is currently causing a stir.

AfD state leader in Thuringia Björn Höcke in the state parliament. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Christian Fischer/Bild13

CDU mocks Thuringia's AfD leader Höcke with an election poster

“For Höcke, carnival means dressing up as a democrat all year round,” reads the poster that was first written about star and Picture had reported. A mocking photo montage then follows under the large, two-color letters: AfD state leader and top candidate Björn Höcke is shown there as a clown with a colorful wig, a red bulbous nose and make-up around his mouth, who appears to be tearing open the poster from behind with two hands. “We wish all carnivalists a wonderful, foolish time,” reads a small lettering on the bottom of the poster.

It is an unusually mocking poster that the CDU uses here during carnival times. CDU state leader Mario Voigt has spoken out against a coalition with the AfD. However, he did not rule out cooperation on individual laws. In the MercuryIn the interview, Voigt also partly defended himself against the term firewall against the AfD, because “a normal citizen couldn’t do anything with it”. Rather, his party wants to “take a tough stance” on the AfD.

Poster mockery of the CDU – AfD clearly the strongest force in surveys

The poster step is certainly justified by the current surveys. In the Insa Sunday question from January 17th on behalf of the Funke media group, the AfD in Thuringia would get 31 percent. The CDU would be the second strongest force with 20 percent. The SPD, Greens and FDP have between three and six percent. The ruling Left Party would get 15 percent. According to this survey, the Sarah Wagenknecht alliance would have 17 percent – although their values ​​fluctuate greatly. This means that the “Thuringian conditions”, which have now become a household word, are also on the horizon in September: the strength of the AfD makes forming a government very difficult, as the established parties rule out a coalition with the Höcke regional association.

In practical terms, there is probably no way around the CDU, but it will have to jump over several shadows. Because in order to govern you would have to join forces with the BSW, the Left Party or the AfD.

AfD man Höcke has to go to court again

In addition to the ridicule from the CDU, Björn Höcke is currently threatened with trouble in court again. An indictment on charges of incitement to hatred was admitted against the 51-year-old at the Mühlhausen regional court, as a court spokesman announced on Wednesday upon request. A date for the main hearing has not yet been set; the court is aiming for the first half of the year.

Specifically, it is about a post by Höcke on Telegram from 2022, which is about an act of violence in Ludwigshafen. Höcke wrote, among other things: “The perpetrator is probably mentally ill and suffers from the widespread disease among immigrants that makes those affected scream “Allahu Akbar” and distorts their perception so that they see the “unbelieving” hosts as unworthy lives. “

A new state parliament will be elected in Thuringia on September 1st, and Höcke is expected to enter the race as the AfD's top candidate. The Thuringian AfD has been classified and monitored by the state Office for the Protection of the Constitution as definitely right-wing extremist for almost three years. (rist/dpa)