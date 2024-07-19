Home page politics

The AfD is ahead in the polls for the election in Thuringia. Apparently the controversies surrounding the leading candidate Björn Höcke play no role.

Erfurt – On September 1, Thuringia will be asked to go to the polls for the eighth time to elect the state parliament. The AfD, which has been leading in the polls for months, has particularly high expectations for the 2024 Thuringia election. Despite a slight decline in support since last summer, the party can look forward to the election with optimism.

It is therefore not unlikely that Björn Höckethe AfD’s top candidate, can be celebrated as the winner in Thuringia. However, it is extremely unlikely that he will also be elected as Prime Minister. All other parties reject a coalition with the AfD regional association in Thuringia, which is classified as “certainly right-wing extremist”.

Current AfD polls for the 2024 Thuringia election

The current polls for the 2024 Thuringia election show a mixed picture. How does the AfD under Höcke fare in the individual polls? The various opinion research institutes are currently reporting values ​​of just under 30 percent for the AfD. That is slightly less than a few months ago. In the summer of 2023, the AfD in Thuringia was still at around 34 percent, and in January 2024 Forsa even saw it at 36 percent. The polls suggest that the AfD could emerge as the strongest force in the results of the Thuringia election.

Insa (26 June) 29 Infratest dimap (18 June) 28

AfD is in first place in the polls ahead of the election in Thuringia

This is confirmed by the election trend, which summarizes various surveys in a weighted average. Here, the AfD is almost six points ahead of the CDU. The Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) alliance is another competitor fighting for the favor of eligible voters. Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow’s Left Party follows in fourth place. In contrast, the parties of the traffic light coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP receive significantly fewer votes.

AfD 28.6 CDU 22.4 BSW 20.4 left 12.9 SPD 7.0 Green 4.0 FDP 2.0 Other 2.7

(Source: PolitPro)

Polls indicate Höcke-AfD in favour despite Nazi references

The surveys are remarkable, especially in view of the increasingly open references of the Thuringian AfD to National Socialism. “The AfD is actually dropping its mask more and more,” said Jens-Christian Wagner, director of the Buchenwald Memorial, to the German Press Agency in Erfurt in July. For example, the Thuringian AfD leader Björn Höcke recently shared a quote on Telegram from the publicist Arthur Moeller van den Bruck, who wrote the book “The Third Reich” in the 1920s.

“This is an open reference to Nazism – and an affirmative one at that,” said Wagner, historian and holder of the chair for history in media and public relations at the Friedrich Schiller University in Jena. According to Wagner, van den Bruck, who died in 1925, was a pioneer of National Socialism and gave the Nazi state its name with his book.

AfD ratings in polls for the Thuringia election remain constant even after Höcke verdicts

Wagner also pointed out that the Thuringian AfD has placed a folk song by Franz Langheinrich at the beginning of its election manifesto. The lyrics of the song are harmlessly Germanic, but if the AfD’s election manifesto is preceded by the lyrics of a hardcore National Socialist and ethnic thinker, that is “an explicitly positive reference to National Socialism”. Wagner: “Höcke is showing, the AfD is showing, where they really stand.”

On the cover of the AfD election manifesto in Thuringia, the slogan “Everything for Thuringia!” is written in large letters. This slogan is reminiscent of an SA slogan, for the use of which Höcke has already been fined twice by a court. Both verdicts are not yet final. Despite all these factors, the AfD’s ratings in the polls for the 2024 Thuringia election have hardly changed. (cs/dpa)