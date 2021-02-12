SYDNEY (dpa-AFX) – The Australian Hochtief subsidiary (HOCHTIEF) Cimic (CIMIC Group) has received a billion-dollar major order in its home market. The company is to be responsible for the operation of the infrastructure and the maintenance of the regional rail network in the state of New South Wales. The Cimic subsidiary UGL prevailed in the tender, the company announced on Friday in Sydney.

According to the information, the contract will run for ten years. UGL expects revenues of more than 1.5 billion Australian dollars, the equivalent of around 957 million euros. As part of the contract, the company will also build a new control center and set up new signaling systems. The start of work is planned for January 2022, but preliminary work should start in spring 2021./tav/men