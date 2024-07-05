Yedioth Ahronoth quoted security officials and members of the Israeli government as believing that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah will reject the agreement.

According to Hochstein’s proposal, southern Lebanon would be demilitarized and the Radwan force would be returned to a distance of no less than 10 kilometers from the border with Israel. Hezbollah’s heavy weapons, including rockets, mortar launchers, and drones, would be removed from the area. In return, Israel would agree to some adjustments to the border between the two countries.

Officials said that if Hezbollah rejected the diplomatic resolution, Israel would be forced to launch an attack on Lebanon within two months to return the residents of the Galilee to their homes safely.

They believe that Nasrallah’s refusal will enable Israel to gain American and international legitimacy for the war.

The Israeli army will also be able to accumulate the necessary weapons it will need in the event that Hezbollah attacks Israel again after the war ends and a ceasefire agreement is reached.

Officials also believe Iran does not want fighting to continue along the border.

Western sources said that Tehran made it clear to Nasrallah that it does not seek a comprehensive war with Israel, and therefore he cannot rely on Iranian intervention in the fighting if a war with Israel begins.