Being a mother, caring, and having a paid job and this seems exciting. It is ignored, of course, that the rules have been tailored to the measure of the male population or that men do not equally assume the distribution of domestic tasks or care. On this, the American sociologist Arlie R. Hochschild published more than 20 years ago The double shift, an essay in which he explored the internal life of families between 1970 and 1980. It posed questions such as the hours that each member of the couple spends on household chores and caring for their children, how they cope with the day-to-day couples in which both have a paid job and, at the same time, must take care of, or if marital harmony can be achieved without there being a real division of responsibilities at home. For all these questions, an answer that explains many of the problems – ancient and current – of families: “The rules of the game are designed for people without family.” Now the publisher Captain swing publishes this essay in Spanish in Spain without losing an iota of topicality.

QUESTION. Currently we have a feminism adapted to the established order, very much in the neoliberal line. We see it in the current dominant discourses around conciliation, which focus on productivity, barriers, glass ceilings, from a capitalist perspective. How would you say this affects our maternity hospitals?

ANSWER: Looking back at American culture, we see that for the past 50 years there have been certain themes of women’s movements that have been accepted into the mainstream of American life through what Herbert Marcuse I call resistance through incorporation. American culture incorporated from feminism what dovetails with capitalism and individualism. But above all he resisted the rest. Let the women join the game as it has been so far. You can work, and be a mother, if you accept the honor code associated with being the last one out of the office or accepting a masculine style of speaking. But a more flexible workday? Legitimacy for men to take paternity leave? More cooperative or purposeful workplace? Not.

P. Are public policies focused on women and motherhood necessary from a less productive point of view? Can you move forward without putting care at the center of discourses and policies?

R. No it can not be done. Caring is the core. We need to recognize that we are still in a “stagnant revolution”, as I call it in The double shift. Women have changed. However, the workplace they go to, and the men they return home with, haven’t changed that much or that fast.

If we continue in this stagnant revolution – of changing women, but unchanging ideals of manhood, unchanging workplace for both genders, unchanging childcare and culture – we can move on, but it will hurt us all. It will hurt our children, our partners, ourselves, our work and even our companies, which will also suffer because there will be more days off due to illness and divorce.

P. So, even having the privilege of co-responsibility and being able to take the child to work, as happened to you, is it incompatible to have a job and have a family with those structures created to sustain the productive?

R. Exactly. We need culture and society to catch up to validate the “new man” and the “new workplace.” In essence, we need to modernize our ideas by drawing the best of “women’s world” – value in care, family and community – and the best of “men’s world” – value in work and the public sphere. It happens that we have not come to this and that, furthermore, since we began to dismantle the stalled revolution in the 1970s, the worlds of rich and poor are much more divided than before. We have won more billionaires and more homeless people. Labor reforms and higher wages tend to be reserved for middle and upper jobs, and not for those at the bottom. So, at the same time, we need to make sure we have a meaningful, well-paid “job” and a happy family to balance.

P. Sometimes it also seems that we only value caring when they start caring. Until then they are devalued, they are considered something that is not as worthy as leaving home for gainful employment. Do we also have to do work at the social level to change this conception?

R. I fully understand it. But we have to leave our resentment behind and take as our cause and contribution the need to visualize success in a way that integrates caring. Think of it as a gigantic expansion – for all – of the idea of ​​“cultural diversity”.

P. The sociologist Monique Haicault referred to mental burden in the 1980s as “being aware of everything”; something that doesn’t seem to affect most men with the same intensity. How would you say this issue has evolved?

R. Women still do most of the household planning and men are part of that previous division. Some men are happy to have their wives in charge and say, “Hi honey, just tell me what you need to do.” Others feel that they are in full control of the home. One man told me: “I love my wife, but at home, it’s all“ Do this. Do that”. She needs to learn to delegate. “

P. Her husband, Adam, has taken care of their children “as if he were a mother” and that in his environment it has also been the same in other families. Something similar happens in our house and that is why we say many times that we live in a bubble, because we know that it is not usual.

R. Yes. It was fantastic. Now Adam and I are grandparents and this has not changed. A moment ago the phone rang in our two studios and we both answered at the same time. It was our 15-year-old granddaughter, Rosa. She called because she needed a ride to her friend’s house. “I’ll take you!” Adam offered. The division of tasks, sharing, establishes a pattern that is understood throughout life.

P. Recently a colleague told me that our mothers had it easier because most of them were “just” housewives and, therefore, “only” had to focus on a job. Would you say that we women who are mothers today have a more difficult time compared to our mothers or our grandmothers?

R. Most American women want to work outside the home, but not long hours. Research also shows that, ironically, husbands of working women appreciate their care work more than husbands of homemakers appreciate their wives’ care work. Perhaps for previous generations it was apparently “easier”, but that did not per se the happiest women.

