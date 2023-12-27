Home page World

A rocky slope is putting the Austrian town of Hochgallmigg in distress. The village in Tyrol can only be reached by air. And a danger has not been averted.

Landeck – Between Christmas, New Year's Eve and the holiday of the Three Kings (January 6th). Vacation in the Austrian Alps particularly popular. However, the fire brigades and mountain rescue services are repeatedly called upon due to the onslaught of tourists and the idiosyncratic forces of nature.

Of course, without taking the holidays into account. Near Bad Ischl in the Salzkammergut, the mountain rescuers had to rescue a fallen bulldog from an awkward situation, not far away, south of the Hallstatt Lake, on the other hand, tourists got stuck in a ski slope with their rental car.

Hochgallmigg in Tyrol cut off from the outside world: rockfall makes access impossible

The Austrian armed forces are even deployed near Fließ in the Landeck district of Tyrol. Because: A rocky cliff has cut off the village of Hochgallmigg, which is part of the 3,100-inhabitant community, from the outside world since December 23rd. Since then, the only access road has no longer been passable. The clearing work with excavators is ongoing, but is proving to be difficult.

As the authorities say German Press Agency (dpa) reported that a rock on the road to Hochgallmigg has now been cleared away, but the slope above the road is in danger of disappearing. Work is still underway to secure the slope.

Hochgallmigg in Tyrol: Austrian army flies in food

“It is impossible to predict how long the closure will last,” said the head of the Fließ municipality, Martin Zöhrer. The 250 residents of the Fließ district are doing well and have good infrastructure, he said. The Austrian Armed Forces use helicopters to provide further supplies from the air and, in addition to food, deliver any necessary medication.

Photos that the spokesman for the armed forces shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (December 27) document that at least one family with small children has been flown out of the village in the meantime. According to the mayor, most residents do not want to leave the town. The unstable slope does not directly threaten their houses.

The Austrian army has flown out at least one family from Hochgallmigg in Tyrol. © Screenshot X@Bundesheerbauer

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis ski area nearby: Tiroler Dorf can only be reached from the air

Fließ is located in the Landeck administrative district on a plateau around 200 meters above the Inn Valley, through which the river of the same name flows in Tyrol. The municipality consists of seven villages and 70 hamlets that have merged. The well-known Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis ski area is only a few kilometers away. According to broadcaster ORF, the Tyrol military command wanted to carry out 15 helicopter flights to supply Hochgallmigg this Wednesday. The state of Tyrol continued to warn of the acute danger of falling rocks. (pm)