Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Not far from the ski areas of Ischgl, St. Anton am Arlberg and Fiss-Ladis, a town is cut off from the outside world after a rock fall in Tyrol.

Landeck – In Austria, the forces of nature also present the authorities with considerable challenges between Christmas and New Year's Eve. Just one example: On Christmas Eve (December 24th), a 16-year-old German had to be dug out by his twin brother after an avalanche in the Eggalm ski area near Tux (Tyrol).

Hochgallmigg in Tyrol: Austrian town cut off from the outside world after rock fall

This Wednesday (December 27th), the Hochgallmigg district of the municipality of Fließ in the Landeck district, also located in Tyrol, was still not accessible via the only access road, even four days after a rockslide. A rock on the road to Hochgallmigg has now been cleared away, but the slope above the road is in danger of slipping, the authorities said German Press Agency (dpa) with.

“It is impossible to predict how long the closure will last,” said the head of the Fließ municipality, Martin Zöhrer. The 250 residents of the Fließ district are doing well and have good infrastructure, he said. The Austrian Army has been supplying the town with supply flights by helicopter for days. As the district manager further described, none of the residents wanted to leave the community despite the difficult situation.

Tyrol in Austria: Fließ is located in the “Upper Court” valley landscape

Fließ is located in the state of Tyrol in the “Oberesgericht” valley landscape in the immediate vicinity of the famous Fiss-Ladis ski area and not far from the prominent winter sports resorts of St. Anton am Arlberg and Ischgl in the Paznauntal. Fließ is located there on a small plateau about 200 meters above the Inn valley, the river of the same name, Inn, flows further down through the valley. However, the slopes there are so steep that the helpers cannot get up to the Hochgallmigg district with vehicles.

Supply from the air: Fließ in Tyrol can currently only be reached by helicopter after a rock fall. © Screenshot X@Bundesheerbauer

As a so-called cluster village with a total of 3,100 residents, Fließ comprises seven villages and around 70 hamlets. The armed forces shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) (see tweet above) in which the clean-up work with an excavator on the access road can be seen. Apparently the slope must first be secured before cars can drive through again.

Rock drop near Fließ in the Landeck district: Tyrol military command is planning helicopter flights

According to broadcaster ORF, the Tyrol military command wanted to carry out 15 helicopter flights to supply Hochgallmigg this Wednesday. The delivery includes food, medication and road salt, as well as equipment for the local fire department. The state of Tyrol pointed out that there was an acute risk of falling rocks; until Wednesday it was not clear when the road closure would be lifted again. (pm)