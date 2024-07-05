It is a wonderful place where Ang Kami Lama goes to work. High above Pfronten, on the eastern ridge of the Breitenberg, at a good 1500 meters, stands the Hochalphütte: embedded in bumpy meadow slopes, framed by sharp rocky ridges, overlooked by the abruptly rising peak of the Aggenstein (1985 meters). From the terrace of the hut, the view stretches far over the Ostallgäu, to Pfronten, the Forggensee and Neuschwanstein Castle, above which, 2047 meters high, the striking silhouette of the Säuling towers.