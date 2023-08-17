Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

In Germany, there will still be a sharp change in the weather in August. Temperatures are expected to rise to almost 40 degrees. A record beckons.

Munich – August 2023 was rather mixed until the middle of the month. After heavy rain and hail caused chaos in some places, temperatures will rise again until the end of next week. Even the hottest day of the year is approaching.

Strong thunderstorms threaten in Germany until the end of the week

In the course of the current week, severe storms are anything but unlikely. As the meteorologist Dominik Jung von weather.net indicated, there may be heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and isolated gusts of wind. The DWD also warns of strong thunderstorms: “There can be a lot of banging.” Floods are also possible in some corners of Germany, but renewed super cells, as in Italy, and tornadoes are not to be expected. There will be thunderstorms almost exclusively in the south on Thursday.

Heat after thunderstorms: After severe storms, temperatures in Germany climb up to 40 degrees. © Christian Ohde/Imago (symbol image)

While there is currently still muggy, hot air over the middle and south of Germany, this will subside in the coming days. From Friday there should be no more thunderstorms, but the temperatures will still be midsummer. At the weekend it will be 25 to 32 degrees, only in the north-west and north there can be isolated rain. In the following week, the hottest days of the year so far are expected. The reason is the heat and massive amounts of dust that break out of the Sahara (Sahara Outbreak).

The hottest day of the year makes Germany sweat

Temperatures of up to 32 degrees are already on Sunday in the south, and at the beginning of the week it cools down only slightly to 30 degrees. It should be extremely hot from Tuesday, there is a threat of over 37 degrees in southern Germany. The hottest days of the entire year 2023 can then occur on Wednesday and Thursday: while temperatures in the west climb to 35 degrees, 38 degrees and more are expected in the south. Even 40 degrees are not excluded.

These are the prospects for the coming days:

Thursday 17 August 2023 22 to 31 degrees, mix of sunshine, clouds and thunderstorms Friday 18 August 2023 24 to 34 degrees, drier air masses, but very warm to hot, hardly any showers or thunderstorms Saturday 19 August 2023 27 to 35 degrees, midsummer warm, sunshine, short heat thunderstorms Sunday 20 August 2023 24 to 32 degrees, mix of sunshine and clouds, short thunderstorms Monday 21 August 2023 24 to 30 degrees, sometimes sunshine, sometimes clouds, short thunderstorms Tuesday 22 August 2023 27 to 37 degrees, midsummer warm to hot, sunshine and clouds Wednesday 23 August 2023 27 to 38 degrees, very hot, some heat thunderstorms in the evening

Hot air masses from North Africa, which arrive in Germany, are to blame for the high temperatures. As the Focus reports, massive masses of dust are moving towards Europe from the Sahara. Even in Mexico, California and the Pacific, these should be measurable. In Germany, the Sahara dust in the form of clouds makes the weather feel more oppressive than usual.

Cooling off is not expected until late next week, with isolated thunderstorms likely throughout the week in some regions. Towards the end of August, the weather cools down and then the heat is over. More frequent rains could then follow at the beginning of September.