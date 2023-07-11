Dina Mahmoud (Mogadishu, London)

If you visited the Somali town of Hobyo two or three decades ago, do not be surprised if you walk around it today and realize that the homes, buildings and even medical facilities that you had seen before in this region bordering the Indian Ocean have now disappeared from existence.

The city, which was known for years as a stronghold for pirates who practiced their criminal activities extensively off the coast of Somalia during the first two decades of the current century, has now itself become a victim of a “piracy” operation of another kind, during which parts of it are cut off little by little, as a result of the steadily encroaching sands on it.

Climate change and its consequences constitute the main source of the danger of extinction, which is now besetting Hobyo, that city that came into being in the 13th century AD, and over the past three decades has become a haven for people fleeing the violence in the country in 1991.

This phenomenon has led to Hobyo becoming, in recent times, blown by sandstorms that are significantly stronger than ever before, coinciding with the exposure of all of Somalia to more numerous, longer-lasting and more severe droughts, which corresponds to an ever-increasing number of droughts. In the illegal cutting of trees, in the areas surrounding that city. All of this led to the acceleration of soil erosion and the disappearance of the vegetation barrier that protected the city, located in the Mudug region in central Somalia, from the negative consequences of those storms, whose sands are now swallowing up homes, shops, schools and hospitals in the city, in front of the eyes of its residents.

In addition, the rise in temperatures, due to the rapid climate change, has led to a decrease in the rates of rain that fall on the Somali coastal areas, which led to coastal erosion, and negatively affected the areas adjacent to the beaches, such as Hobyo and others.

In the city, which is inhabited by about 11,000 people, residents fear that sand will bury their main hospital, after the height of sand piles around its outer walls reaches about a full meter, which is a disastrous scenario similar to what happened to a private hospital built there in 2018. And he was buried in the sand after one year, no more.

Over the past years, this scene has been repeated in other Somali regions close to Hobyo, where desert encroachment led to its almost complete isolation from the world, which prevented the necessary supplies from reaching it.

Under this compulsory isolation, these areas witnessed an almost double increase in food prices, in addition to a scarcity of water, resulting from the burial of their wells or the accumulation of sand in them, and also the stranding of trucks supplying pure water, due to sand storms, and what it led to. of road cuts.

Environmental activists in Somalia warn that the authorities’ failure to take any concrete measures to protect Hobyo will inevitably lead them to a similar fate. For those who visited the surrounding areas, stressing in statements published by the British newspaper “The Guardian” that the challenges facing that city and other cities in the country are exacerbated by the lack of the necessary infrastructure to mitigate its effects, although they are of a climatic and environmental nature in the first place.