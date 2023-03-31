Home page World

From: Maibrit Schueltken

A photo of a goblin shark thought to have washed up on a Greek beach recently made the rounds. Scientists are now questioning the find.

Plakias – A goblin shark in the Mediterranean? A sensation! But the authenticity of the find is now in doubt. Greek amateur scientist Giannia Papadakis stumbled on the beach of Klisidi Bay in 2020 Greece (Crete Island) about a washed up creature that he identified as a goblin shark. But instead of from the deep sea, the animal may have gotten lost on the popular holiday beach from somewhere else.

Very enthusiastic, Papadakis first snaps a photo and hands it over to science. A success. In 2022 it will actually be with a research article in the journal Mediterranean marine science published. The amazement is great, because the habitat of goblin sharks is actually the deep sea and not the Mediterranean Sea. Apparently a breakthrough in shark and deep sea research.

Doubts about shark find in Greece: “It doesn’t look natural at all”

Enthusiasm is soon dampened when laypeople and scientists alike begin to question the creature’s authenticity. Distrust is also growing on social networks.

A hobby scientist suspected he had found a goblin shark on a beach in Greece. © Eibner/Imago

“The shark looks unusually small, and the gills don’t seem to be open. It doesn’t look natural at all,” says David Ebert, non-fiction author of “Sharks of the World,” about the photo of the supposed goblin shark New York Times. Another group of marine biologists has issued a public statement criticizing the conclusions of their fellow researchers. These would have worked improperly and judged prematurely. A single photo and the brief description of the Greek amateur scientist are by no means sufficient evidence. “We doubt that it is a natural find.”

Doubts about shark find in Greece: origin raises questions

The authors of the scientific article in the Mediterranean marine science have now apparently acknowledged the error and accepted that there was too much uncertainty about the find – their research is no longer available online.

Little information is known about the goblin shark © Kelvin Aitken / VWPics via www.imago-images.de

A Twitter user only recently seemed to be able to solve the mystery. Marine biologist David Shiffman published a photo of a toy shark in early March 2023 of the DeAgostini brand, which bore an unmistakable resemblance to the supposed goblin shark found on the Mediterranean coast. The atypical features matched: same number of gills, same unusually rounded fins. So far, however, it remains unclear where the shark actually came from. (Maibrit Schueltken)

