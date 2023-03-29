EHe was only equipped with a simple metal detector – and found a huge find of gold. The man, who does not wish to be named, made the discovery in the Australian province of Victoria. Right in the golden triangle between Ballarat, Bendigo and St Arnaud, where the Australian Gold Rush took place in the 1850s and 1860s.

The man took his find to Lucky Strike Gold in Geelong and met Darren Kamp there. He appraised and bought the specimen, saying it was the largest he had seen in his 43-year career in the gold industry. He was only referring to gold discoveries made with a detector – companies would also find large nuggets underground. Nonetheless, Kamp tells the BBC: “I was just blown away, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime find.” At first, Kamp didn’t think much of it when a man carrying a large backpack walked into his prospecting business in Geelong, about an hour south-west of Melbourne. Kamp says people usually come with fool’s gold or other stones that look like gold.

“When he put it in my hand, my jaw dropped,” Kamp recalled. He then asked him, “Do you think it’s worth $10,000?” Kamp looked at him and said, “Try $100,000.” The man then told him the stone was only half the find. In total, the stone, weighing 4.6 kilograms, contained 83 ounces – or about 2.6 kilograms – of gold. After having it appraised, Kamp bought it from him – for the equivalent of around 160,000 euros.

He says the lucky man is looking forward to spending the winnings on his family: “Oh, my wife will be delighted,” was his reaction. “It’s one of those pieces that changes lives,” Kamp said.

While discoveries like these are rare, Australia is believed to have the largest gold reserves in the world and many of the world’s largest nuggets have been found in Australia. Small nuggets of gold can be worth as much as $1,000, and the value of gold is skyrocketing in the face of widespread inflation: it currently costs around $1,965 an ounce.







Kamp told news.com.au more details about prospecting: He says that prospecting has become increasingly popular among young people: “If you had asked me a few years ago I would have said that the average age for this Hobby is 50 and older.” But now you see a lot of people in their 20s and 30s. Today, there are many amateur prospectors who like to get out into nature to switch off and enjoy the day, and if they find gold, that’s just a bonus, Kamp said.

The gold nuggets from this region are famous for their quantity, size and purity, mostly alluvial. While the most recent find of the 4.6kg stone is impressive indeed, it pales in comparison to the ‘Welcome Stranger’ – a 72kg gold nugget found in the region in 1869.